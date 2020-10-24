|
GREEN, Nan Ellen. passed away peacefully in Auckland on Thursday 22 October 2020 aged 85. Loving wife to the late Alex. Mother, grandmother, stylish inspiration to many. Mother to Rupert and the late Anna and mother in law to Keren. Grandmother to Nye, Rhys, Shay and Maeve. A service to celebrate Nan's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Tuesday 27th October at 4pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020