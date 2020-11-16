|
BATTERSBY, Myrtle Yvonne (nee Burns). Passed away 13 November 2020. Loved wife of the late Lewis Battersby. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and Denis Tua, David (deceased), and Adele, Carol and the late Peter van Beek, Janice Ferguson, and the late John Robert Battersby. Loved grandma of her 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A service for Myrtle will be held in the Main Chapel at the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, Tuesday 17 November at 10am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2020