WONG, Myrtle (nee Thackery). Passed away peacefully on 12 May 2019 at Eden Retirement Village, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alex Wong. Mum to Patra and Martin, Angela, Christopher and Melvina, Colleena (deceased), Ivan and Lynette, Steven and Kathleen. Much loved MaMa and PorPor of Brett, Jeremy and Amanda, Timothy and Nadine, Paul, Michael, Matthew and Sarah, Stacey, and Caitlin. Great-grandmother to Liam, Naomi, and Penelope. She will be dearly missed by all. Many thanks to the staff at Eden Retirement Village for their kind and compassionate care of Myrtle over the last 5 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Auckland would be appreciated via the following link. bit.ly/mwong1205 A service to celebrate Myrtle's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 20 May 2019 at 11.30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
