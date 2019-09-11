Home

Myrtle TOMLINSON

Myrtle TOMLINSON Notice
TOMLINSON, Myrtle. On 7th September 2019, peacefully at Palms Hospital, Pukekohe, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Geoff Tomlinson and loved partner of the late Wally Brown, adored mother of Trevor and Shirley (Te Aroha) and Lynne and William Cooper (Tuakau). Much loved Nan of Ilesha, Erena and Blair and her 7 great grandchildren. At Myrtle's request a private cremation has been held. All communications to Grahams funeral Services, West St, Tuakau.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
