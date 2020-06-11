|
WALKER, Myrtle (Micky) (nee Wall). Passed away at North Shore Hospital on 3rd June, 2020. Beloved wife of Sam Walker (deceased). She was the loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews, and will be sadly missed by her friends at Parish of St Malachy's also her friends Phylis, Glenda, Michael and Linda. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the St. Malachy's Catholic Church, 461 Swanson Road, Ranui Auckland on Saturday, 13th June, 2020 at 1:00 p.m, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Walker family C/ Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland, 0610.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2020