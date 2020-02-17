Home

Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Myrtle Kathleen (Kath) CONWAY

Myrtle Kathleen (Kath) CONWAY Notice
CONWAY, Myrtle Kathleen (Kath). On 14th February, 2020 passed away peacefuly at Auckland City Hospital, aged 95 years. Much loved wife and companion of Frank, loved mum and mother-in-law of Tony and family, Kathy and family, and long time close friend of the Fleming family. Rest in peace. Funeral Prayers will be recited in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday, 20th February,. 2020 at 11:00 a.m. All communications to the Conway family C/- the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
