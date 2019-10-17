Home

Myrtle Ivy FLEET

FLEET, Myrtle Ivy. Passed away on 15th October 2019, aged 90 years. Loved wife of Roy (deceased). Mother of Steve and Genevieve, Murray and Sharon. Gran of Naideen, Thomas, Christina, Michael, Terry, Wayne, Veronica and their families. Special friend of Adelai and Bill Skelton. A memorial service to celebrate Myrtle's life will be held at the Rotorua Vintage Car Clubrooms, Neil Hunt Park, on Saturday 19th October at 2pm. Special thanks to the team at Cantabria Garland Wing and Dr Simon Firth.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
