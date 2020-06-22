|
|
|
MATTHIAS, Myrtle Constance. Passed away peacefully in Auckland, New Zealand, on the 19th June 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved by her late husband George. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and Desmond, Joe and the late Joanne, Mary and Pravin, Kevin and Felicia, Delia and Karthi, Erwin and Deidre, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her life will be celebrated at a Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Tuesday 23 June 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, 3 Lucia Glade, Meadowbank. This will be preceded by a period of mourning from 10.15am, and will be followed by her burial at Purewa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations towards Mercy Hospice may be deposited into their bank account-02 0100 0815020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2020