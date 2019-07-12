|
FLANAGAN, Myrna (nee McLeod). Born 28 December 1936. Dearly loved wife of Bruce. Much loved mother of Shanley and Ross. Adored mother- in-law of Paul and Audrey. Cherished Nana of Tracey and Julian, Erika, Keri, Bradley, and Rita, and beloved Great-nana to Brodie. Special sister- in-law of David. Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on 10 July 2019. Funeral to be held on Tuesday 16 July, 10.30am at Morris & Morris Funeral Home, Whangarei followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society. Communications c/- P.O. Box 1280, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 12 to July 13, 2019