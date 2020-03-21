Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
North Shore Memorial Park Crematorium
235 Schnapper Rock Road
Albany
GAUNTLETT-GILBERT, Myrine Elizabeth. Died peacefully on Wednesday 18th March 2020 in Auckland aged 82. Loving wife of the late David Gauntlett-Gilbert. Devoted mother to Denise, Juanita, Wayne, Ngaire, Debbie and Colin and their partners. Grandmother of 16 and great grandmother of 12. "She was the heart of our family." A service to celebrate Myrine's life will be held to North Shore Memorial Park Crematorium, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 27th March at 1pm. In accordance with MOH guidelines the family have respectfully requested that only close family and friends attend Myrine's service. They also ask that if you feel unwell, please do not attend. Special thanks to the staff at Greenwich Village for their loving care and attention. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to either the Heart Foundation and Kidney Health NZ.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
