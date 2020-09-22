|
TAYLOR, Myra (nee Bartlett). Passed away peacefully on 15 September, 2020. Aged 89 years. Beloved wife to the late David. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Judy and Don, and David and Elan. Treasured Nana to Damon, the late Zane, Brad and Luke, and her eight great-grandchildren. Much loved sister and sister- in-law of Ewan (deceased) and June, Ray (deceased) and Myra (deceased), Noelene and Daniel, Jean and Sam, Barry and Marcia (deceased), Douglas (deceased), and Gray and Trish. Now with her Lord. Forever in our hearts. Special thanks to the staff at San Michele. A private celebration of Myra's life has been held. All communications please to the Taylor family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 22, 2020