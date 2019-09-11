Home

Myra Philomena (nee Cole) (Myra) CAWTHORN

Myra Philomena (nee Cole) (Myra) CAWTHORN Notice
CAWTHORN, Myra Philomena (Myra) (nee Cole). Born January 17, 1926. Passed away on September 09, 2019. Loved wife of Graham(dec) Beloved and respected mother and mother in law of Peter and Chris Julia and Nick(dec) and Geoffrey and Di Much loved and cherished Nana of Adam Ella and Simon and Liam and Patrick Now in gods hands. A requiem mass to celebrate Myra's life will be held at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, 244 Parnell Road, Parnell on Saturday 14 September at 10.30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
