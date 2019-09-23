|
|
|
MCBRIDE, Myra Mariata (Myra May) (nee Wihongi). Born April 26, 1942. Myra passed away suddenly 18 September 2019 in Australia. She will be sadly missed by her children Bill and Wendy, Maria and Shane, Gloria, Tudi and Thomas, Andrew, Rochelle and Michael, and Annemarie and Eugene and all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceeded in death by her daughter Tina and son Eamon. Myra will lay in state at Te Puea Memorial Marae Sunday 22 September from 7.30pm. Burial services will be held on Tuesday 24 September. Kai Hakari at 11.30am followed by a service at 12.30pm. We will then take Mum to her final resting place at 1.00pm at St James Cemetery, Church Road, Mangere Bridge.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2019