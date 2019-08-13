|
|
|
VICKERY, Myra Joan (Joan) (nee Hanright). On Saturday 10th August 2019, surrounded by her family, aged 86. Loved wife of Colin. Loved mother and mother in law of Leslie and Suzanne, Karen and Misho, Mark and Thersea, Jolene and Mathew. Much loved Nana of Stefan, Amyee, Zarah, Tasha, Amanda, Madison, and Paige. Daughter of Leslie and Myra Hanright. In accordance with Joan's wishes a private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Alzheimers Association, 38 Landing Road, Whakatane. Communications please to the Vickery family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2019