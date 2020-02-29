Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Selwyn Village Chapel
43 Target Street
Point Chevalier
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myra HODGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra Jessamine HODGE

Add a Memory
Myra Jessamine HODGE Notice
HODGE, Myra Jessamine. Passed away peacefully on 27 February 2020, in her 103rd year. Dearly loved Aunt of her nieces and nephews and much loved and highly respected friend of many. Myra will be remembered for her ready smile, sense of humour, quick wit, kindness and generosity. A true inspiration to us all. Fun loving, long-time member of the Walking / Talking group. Many thanks to the wonderful love and care shown to Myra by the staff at Kerridge rest home over the past two years. Rest in peace Myra, you will be forever in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at Selwyn Village Chapel, 43 Target Street, Point Chevalier, on Tuesday 3 March, 2020 at 3 pm. All messages to Hodge family, 318 Two Chain Road, Rolleston, RD5, Christchurch 7677. Phone 03 347 4740. [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myra's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -