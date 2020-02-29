|
|
|
HODGE, Myra Jessamine. Passed away peacefully on 27 February 2020, in her 103rd year. Dearly loved Aunt of her nieces and nephews and much loved and highly respected friend of many. Myra will be remembered for her ready smile, sense of humour, quick wit, kindness and generosity. A true inspiration to us all. Fun loving, long-time member of the Walking / Talking group. Many thanks to the wonderful love and care shown to Myra by the staff at Kerridge rest home over the past two years. Rest in peace Myra, you will be forever in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at Selwyn Village Chapel, 43 Target Street, Point Chevalier, on Tuesday 3 March, 2020 at 3 pm. All messages to Hodge family, 318 Two Chain Road, Rolleston, RD5, Christchurch 7677. Phone 03 347 4740. [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020