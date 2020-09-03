Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Raungaiti Marae
Waharoa
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Penetito urupa
State Highway 29
Hinuera
Myra Desrae (Herekiuha) CRAIG

Myra Desrae (Herekiuha) CRAIG Notice
CRAIG, Myra Desrae (nee Herekiuha). Born December 30, 1945. Passed away on August 26, 2020. Our Nan Darling will be brought home to Raungaiti Marae, Waharoa on Thursday 3 September, 2020. Please note, there is a change of funeral service and burial date. The funeral service will now be at Raungaiti at 10am on Friday 4 September and she will be laid to rest at the Penetito urupa State Highway 29, Hinuera at 11am on Friday 4 September, 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2020
