CRAIG, Myra Desrae (nee Herekiuha). Born December 30, 1945. Passed away on August 26, 2020. Our Nan Darling will be brought home to Raungaiti Marae, Waharoa on Thursday 3 September, 2020. Please note, there is a change of funeral service and burial date. The funeral service will now be at Raungaiti at 10am on Friday 4 September and she will be laid to rest at the Penetito urupa State Highway 29, Hinuera at 11am on Friday 4 September, 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2020