|
|
|
CRAIG, Myra Desrae (nee Herekiuha). December 30, 1945 - August 26, 2020. Mum to Michelle (deceased), Jason (deceased), Walter, Tia and Andrew, wife to Buddy and sister, aunty, Nan Darling and friend to all those whose lives were enriched simply because she lived. We will bring mum home to Raungaiti Marae, Waharoa on Thursday 3 September 2020, with a funeral service at Raungaiti at 10am on Saturday 5 September before laying her to rest at the Penetito urupa State Highway 29, Hinuera at 11am. Fate whispered to the Warrior "You cannot withstand the storm". The Warrior whispered back "I Am The Storm". Our Nan Darling was as fierce as the most powerful storm and her memory will rage mightily within us forever. Mum would want you all to take care so please practise social distancing be safe and stay well.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2020