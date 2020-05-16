Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
Service
To be announced at a later date
CARTER, Myra Adeline (nee Parsons). On 14 May 2020, peacefully at Brylyn Resthome, Hamilton, surrounded by her family, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Frederick Claude. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bev and John Utting, Allan and Rose and Anne Archibald. Adored Nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Myra was the last of 6 Parsons siblings - Mary, Harold, Wally, Herbie and Allan. Always smiling, forever loved never forgotten A special thanks to Jo and her team at Brylyn Resthome for their outstanding care of Myra over the last 6 yrs. Due to the current Covid restrictions numbers are limited to 50. Please contact Allan for video link to the service. All communications to the Carter family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
