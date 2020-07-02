Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Christ Church
Church Street
Russell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mylene de VRIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mylene Beverley de VRIES

Add a Memory
Mylene Beverley de VRIES Notice
de VRIES, Mylene Beverley. On 30 June 2020. Peacefully passed away at her favourite place in Russell. Dearly loved wife of Bill (Kees) for sixty years. Loved mother and mother-In-law of Mark and Llisa (deceased), Louise and Bryan. Loving and proud Grandma of Scott and Emma and Great Grandma of Hugh. A service to celebrate Mylene's life will be held at Christ Church, Church Street, Russell at 2:00 pm on Saturday 4 July 2020 prior to private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 2 to July 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mylene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -