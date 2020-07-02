|
de VRIES, Mylene Beverley. On 30 June 2020. Peacefully passed away at her favourite place in Russell. Dearly loved wife of Bill (Kees) for sixty years. Loved mother and mother-In-law of Mark and Llisa (deceased), Louise and Bryan. Loving and proud Grandma of Scott and Emma and Great Grandma of Hugh. A service to celebrate Mylene's life will be held at Christ Church, Church Street, Russell at 2:00 pm on Saturday 4 July 2020 prior to private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 2 to July 3, 2020