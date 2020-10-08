Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Murrey CAREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murrey Dean (Rocky) CAREY

Add a Memory
Murrey Dean (Rocky) CAREY Notice
CAREY, Murrey Dean (Rocky). Passed away peacefully at Thames Hospital, on 5th October, 2020; aged 89 years. Loved and cherished husband of Tina. Father of Dene, Sean, Samantha and Megan. Father- in-law of Joss Mercer, grandfather of Jack, Sophie, Holly, Kim, Wendy and Charlotte, and great- grandfather of Tyrone, Quintin, Steven and Alex. 'Forever in our hearts.' A private family service will be held today (Thursday) 8th October. A Celebration of Rocky's life will follow at a later date.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Murrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -