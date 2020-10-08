|
CAREY, Murrey Dean (Rocky). Passed away peacefully at Thames Hospital, on 5th October, 2020; aged 89 years. Loved and cherished husband of Tina. Father of Dene, Sean, Samantha and Megan. Father- in-law of Joss Mercer, grandfather of Jack, Sophie, Holly, Kim, Wendy and Charlotte, and great- grandfather of Tyrone, Quintin, Steven and Alex. 'Forever in our hearts.' A private family service will be held today (Thursday) 8th October. A Celebration of Rocky's life will follow at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2020