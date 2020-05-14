|
BAIRD, Murray William. Passed away peacefully on May 9th 2020, aged 79. Dearly loved husband of June, father and father in law of Michelle and Ross, Joanne and Mark and loved poppa Murray of Dale. Our special thanks to the wonderful team at Kaitaia Hospital and Far North Hospice for their love, care and support of Murray and our family during his final days. At Murray's request a private family service has been held. Communications to P.O. Box 26, Mangonui, 0442.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 14, 2020