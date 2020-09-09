Home

Murray Thomas NASH

NASH, Murray Thomas. On 7th September 2020 peacefully at Auckland City Hospital. Dearly loved son of the late Rhonda and Harry. Much loved brother and brother in law of Peter and Sue, Pauline and Mark Burnet, Leonie and Steve Robinson and the late John. Special friend of John Matson and all at Ranfurly Care. Loved uncle of Sarah, James and Sam, Amanda and Shelley, Aimee and Louise, Talor and Layla, William and Thomas, Aylah-Kate, Leo, Colenso and Harry, Hayden, Autumn and Gypsy. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2020
