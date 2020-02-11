|
HAZLETT, Murray Thomas. Peacefully passed away at Lakes District Hospital on Sunday 9th February 2020, in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Lenore. Much loved father and father in law of Graham and the late Trish, and Russell and Lynn. A special companion of Merle. Loved Grandad of Rochelle, Sacha, Anna, Debra, Sarah, and Nigel. Special Great Grandfather to his 14 great grandchildren. Murray was a loved brother, brother in law and Uncle. Donations to Lakes District Hospital would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. A celebration of Murray's life will be held on Friday 14th February at 10.30am, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. A private interment will follow. Messages to 1/88 Margaret Street, Invercargill or to Murrays tribute page frasersfunerals/ tributes J Fraser & Sons Ltd, FDANZ www.frasersfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020