Murray Stewart THOMPSON

Murray Stewart THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Murray Stewart. Passed away suddenly at Whakatane Hospital on Sunday 21 July 2019, aged 81. Dearly loved husband of Marilyn, for 59 years. Treasured dad of Michelle and Dave, Delwyn, Craig and Leisha, and Raewyn. Adored Poppa of Tony and Samantha; Jenny, Matt and Emma; Chelsea, Georgia and Phoebe; Oscar, Harry and Madeleine. Great-Poppa of Lilly and Brody. 'What a classy innings!' A celebration of Murray's life will be held in the St John Union Church, St John Street, Opotiki on Thursday 25th July at 11am followed by a private cremation. Messages please to the Thompson Family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2019
