Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Chapel of the Manukau Memorial Gardens
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Murray NORTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murray Robert NORTON

Add a Memory
Murray Robert NORTON Notice
NORTON, Murray Robert. On June 24, 2020 (as a result of an accident). Aged 64 years. Dearly loved father of Rebecca and Scott. Grandfather of Jacob. Loved son of the late Ken and Elva. Brother of Keith and John and their families. A fomer loving husband of Lyn. A celebration of Murray's life will be held at the Chapel of the Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday 30 June at 1 pm. All communications to PO Box 204161, Highbrook 2161.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 26 to June 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Murray's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -