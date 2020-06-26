|
|
|
NORTON, Murray Robert. On June 24, 2020 (as a result of an accident). Aged 64 years. Dearly loved father of Rebecca and Scott. Grandfather of Jacob. Loved son of the late Ken and Elva. Brother of Keith and John and their families. A fomer loving husband of Lyn. A celebration of Murray's life will be held at the Chapel of the Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday 30 June at 1 pm. All communications to PO Box 204161, Highbrook 2161.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 26 to June 27, 2020