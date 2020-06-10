Home

Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hibiscus Coast Community RSA
43A Vipond Road
Stanmore Bay
View Map
Murray Robert HILFORD

Murray Robert HILFORD Notice
HILFORD, Murray Robert. RNZN9474 Able Seaman, WWII, Atlantic, Greece, Malta, Italy Born 15th March 1926. Passed away on Wednesday 15th April 2020, after a long illness and short stay at Northhaven Private Hospital, Whangaparaoa; aged 94 years. Beloved husband of Zelma (deceased) and loved father of Dianne, Murray and Paul, father-in-law to Peter and Christine. Cherished Grandfather to Vicky and husband Ken, Deborah and husband Stuart, Jody and husband Andy, Philip and wife Emma, Michael, Janie and Chris. Great Grandfather to Chanel, Thomas, Alexandra, Nicholas, Sam, Fletcher, Maggie, Finlay and Max. Murray was a gentle kind, loving and honest man and will be in our hearts forever. A Memorial Service to celebrate Murray's life will be held at the Hibiscus Coast Community RSA, 43A Vipond Road, Stanmore Bay, Whangaparaoa on Monday 15th June 2020 at 11am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020
