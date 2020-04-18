|
HILFORD, Murray Robert. Born March 15, 1926. Passed away on Wednesday 15 April 2020, after a long illness and short stay at Northhaven Private Hospital, Whangaparaoa, aged 94 years. Beloved husband of Zelma (deceased) and loved father of Dianne, Murray and Paul, father-in-law to Peter and Christine. Cherished Grandfather to Vicky and husband Ken, Deborah and husband Stuart, Jody and husband Andy, Philip and wife Emma, Michael, Janie and Chris. Great- Grandfather to Chanel, Thomas, Alexandra, Nicholas, Sam, Fletcher, Maggie, Finlay and Max. Murray was a gentle, kind, loving and honest man and will be in our hearts forever. Due to current circumstances a private cremation will be held and memorial service will take place when the restrictions are lifted. Please send all communications to: Dianne Brodeur 021-779-849.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020