TAYLOR, Murray Richmond. On 5th January 2020, in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of Ella (deceased), and much loved father of Kay and Max (Hamilton), Tony and Antoinette (deceased) (Redlands Bay, Queensland), and Sandra and John (Cobargo, NSW). Much loved Pap-Pap of Wade and Stacey (Wyndham, NSW), Leah and Wayne (Hamilton), Asher and Charlotte (Wellington), Jason (Busselton, WA), Kimberley and Geoff (Brisbane), Jessica and Greg (Cobargo NSW), and Elsie (Bega, NSW). Dearly loved by his great grandchildren Harmony and Stephen (Auckland), Floyd and Sam, Beau, Shyann and Natalia (Wyndham, NSW), Javier and Shae (Hamilton), Kingston, Haydee and Adderley (Cobargo, NSW), Sydney and Archie (Busselton, WA). "We will miss you darling Dadado, life will never be the same without you". We wish to thank the nursing staff at Waikato Hospital ward A4 for their care and support. All communications to The Taylor Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations are made to our givealittle page "help our family and their communities during the NSW fires". A service to celebrate Murray's life will be held at The White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East, Hamilton on Thursday, 9th January 2020 at 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020