Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The White Rose Chapel
75 Cook Street, Hamilton East
Hamilton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Murray TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murray Richmond TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Murray Richmond TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Murray Richmond. On 5th January 2020, in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of Ella (deceased), and much loved father of Kay and Max (Hamilton), Tony and Antoinette (deceased) (Redlands Bay, Queensland), and Sandra and John (Cobargo, NSW). Much loved Pap-Pap of Wade and Stacey (Wyndham, NSW), Leah and Wayne (Hamilton), Asher and Charlotte (Wellington), Jason (Busselton, WA), Kimberley and Geoff (Brisbane), Jessica and Greg (Cobargo NSW), and Elsie (Bega, NSW). Dearly loved by his great grandchildren Harmony and Stephen (Auckland), Floyd and Sam, Beau, Shyann and Natalia (Wyndham, NSW), Javier and Shae (Hamilton), Kingston, Haydee and Adderley (Cobargo, NSW), Sydney and Archie (Busselton, WA). "We will miss you darling Dadado, life will never be the same without you". We wish to thank the nursing staff at Waikato Hospital ward A4 for their care and support. All communications to The Taylor Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations are made to our givealittle page "help our family and their communities during the NSW fires". A service to celebrate Murray's life will be held at The White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East, Hamilton on Thursday, 9th January 2020 at 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Murray's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -