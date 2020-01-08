Home

Murray Richard (Murray) COSSEY

Murray Richard (Murray) COSSEY Notice
COSSEY, Murray Richard (Murray). Born February 11, 1948. Passed away on January 3, 2020 aged 71 years after a long battle. Dearly loved husband of Michele and treasured and adored father of Nikki, Tara and Petra. Loved father-in-law of Ben, Neil and Toby. Precious Poppa to Ollie, Tilly, Poppy, Jai, Sasha, Hollie and Noah. A private gathering has taken place in his honor. Our hearts are broken as we hang your fishing rods up for the last time. Now Muzz you're free to fish forever.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
