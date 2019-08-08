|
MASON, Murray Ralph. 27 December 1942 - 3 August 2019 Born Murray Edward Wyatt in Takapau, Hawkes Bay. Was the adopted son of Ernest and Jean Mason, and the son of Geoffrey and Joan Wyatt. Brother to Margaret Chittick (deceased), Dennis and Richard Wyatt. Father to Davin, Brian and Shari. Grandfather to Fletcher, Meja and Amelia. Respected journalist, accomplished sportsman and academic. Please come down to the Albion, 119 Hobson Street, Auckland, this Saturday 10th August at 3pm and have a drink with us as we celebrate and remember Murray. All communications to the family c/o Davis Funerals 56013, Auckland 1446
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2019