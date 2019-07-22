Home

NICHOLAS, Murray Owen (Murray). Born March 12, 1928. Passed away on July 19, 2019. Passed away peacefully on Friday 19th July surrounded by his loving family. Murray's love of teaching, life, friends, sailing and travel inspired so many of the people he came to meet on his journey. Loved husband of the late Patricia, Father and father in law of Ann and Dan, Peter and Lisa and Terry and Simone. Adored Grandad of Aidan, Jonathan, Jack and Zenon. Funeral and celebration of his life is on the next fair weather day, being Wednesday 24th July at 2pm at Wakatere Boating Club, Narrowneck.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 22 to July 23, 2019
