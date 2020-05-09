Home

Murray Neilson HAY

Murray Neilson HAY Notice
HAY, Murray Neilson. Born 8th October 1930. Died 8th May 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Marie. Loving father and father in law of Stephen and Stephanie, Jane, Paul and Andrew (deceased). Loved grandfather of Bridget, Patrick and Colette. Brother of Bob (Foxton). The family would like to thank the staff of Eversleigh Hospital, Belmont where Murray has lived for the last 6 months. In honour of Murray's memory a donation to Dementia Auckland, PO Box 5132 Wellesley Street, Auckland 1141 would be appreciated. A private cremation will take place.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
