HUNT, Murray McDonald Warren. Passed away 8 October 2019 in Tauranga, aged 92 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Margaret. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Dean and Abby, Neil, Raewyn and Graham. Proud grandpa of Jamie, Devon, Alex, Aimee and Emerson. Loved brother of Muriel (Tauranga) and the late Laurie and Lorna. "Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered". Thank you to the staff at Bethlehem Views for their kindness and loving care. In accordance with Murray's wishes, a private service has been held. Communication to the Hunt Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019