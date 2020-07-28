Home

Murray Lea. PULHAM

Murray Lea. PULHAM Notice
PULHAM, Murray Lea. Our dearly loved Murray has passed away in the manner in which he lived his life - peacefully, and with dignity. Deeply loved husband of Doris and the late Nora. Cherished father and father-in-law of Sandra and John (Aust), Geoffrey and Sheila. Valued father figure and friend to Julie and Wayne (Aust), Glenn and Carly. Adored "Poppa" to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Private family service in accordance with his expressed wish. "To live on in the hearts of those we loved is not to die."



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 28, 2020
