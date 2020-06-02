Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Murray HANSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murray Kenneth Marshall HANSEN

Add a Memory
Murray Kenneth Marshall HANSEN Notice
HANSEN, Murray Kenneth Marshall. QSM JP. Passed suddenly on Saturday 30th May 2020 at Mountain View Rest Home, Kawerau, aged 93. Treasured husband and soulmate of Irene, for 70 years. Precious father and rock of Tina, Kerry and the late Paula. Dearly loved grandfather of Cheralee, Nicky, Hannah and James. Loved great grandfather of Caelyn, Rhylee, Jordan and Camryn. A service of remembrance will be held at the Kawerau Concert Chambers, Ranfurly Court, Kawerau on Wednesday 3rd June at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Mountain View Rest Home, River Road, Kawerau. Messages please to the Hansen family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane or an online tribute can be left at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 2 to June 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Murray's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -