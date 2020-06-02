|
HANSEN, Murray Kenneth Marshall. QSM JP. Passed suddenly on Saturday 30th May 2020 at Mountain View Rest Home, Kawerau, aged 93. Treasured husband and soulmate of Irene, for 70 years. Precious father and rock of Tina, Kerry and the late Paula. Dearly loved grandfather of Cheralee, Nicky, Hannah and James. Loved great grandfather of Caelyn, Rhylee, Jordan and Camryn. A service of remembrance will be held at the Kawerau Concert Chambers, Ranfurly Court, Kawerau on Wednesday 3rd June at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Mountain View Rest Home, River Road, Kawerau. Messages please to the Hansen family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane or an online tribute can be left at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 2 to June 3, 2020