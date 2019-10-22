|
SMITH, Murray John. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 18th October 2019, aged 77 years. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara and his 3 children, Bradley and Teresa, Clayton and Melanie-Jane, Vanessa and Andrew, his grandchildren Chantelle, Casey, Jordan, Frankie and Milana. Rest in Peace. A funeral service will be held at Geards Funeral Home on Thursday 24th October at 1.00pm. All communications to Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia, 09-408-0970.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019