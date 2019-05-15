|
|
|
EADDY, Murray John. 11 May 1941 - 11 May 2019. Passed away suddenly on his 78th birthday at home. Dearly loved husband of Robyn and sadly missed father and father in law of Michael, Nicola and Keith, grandad to Juliette, Matthew and Hannah. "We will miss him." A service to celebrate the life of Murray will be held in All Saints Anglican Church, corner Broadway and Hohaia Street, Matamata, Friday, the 17th of May, at 1pm. Followed by a private cremation. All communications c/- the Eaddy family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More