Murray James HYLAND

Murray James HYLAND Notice
HYLAND, Murray James. Passed away peacefully on the 1st September 2019 at Gulf Views Rest Home. Aged 78 years. Deeply loved and respected darling husband and best friend of Lyn. Very special Dad and father- in-law of Brian and Rochelle, and Grant and Amanda. Much loved Poppy of Nathan and Amber. And Keegan, Benson, Ritchie, and Hazel Rose. Dearly loved only child of Brian and Mary Hyland. Loved brother-in-law of Marlene, and the Late Mervyn, Judy. And the Late Richard and Rayma. Loved and loving son-in-law of the Late Ashton and Norma Jameson. Your battle is finally over. Rest Peacefully our darling, till we meet again. "Forever in our hearts." Sincere thanks to Management and Staff at Gulf Views Rest Home for the wonderful care of our Murray, and to his family. A service to celebrate Murray's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Friday the 6th of September 2019 at 2.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
