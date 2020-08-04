Home

WILSON, Murray Gordon. Passed away 2nd August 2020 at Auckland Hospital. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Evelyn. Much loved by Susan and Roddy, Steve and Jen and his grandchildren Jamie, Arran and Dylan. A service to celebrate Murray's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Friday 7th August 2020, at 1.30pm. "He was one of a kind and will be forever in our hearts"



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020
