Murray DAVIDSON

Murray DAVIDSON Notice
DAVIDSON, Murray. Passed peacefully at Chalmers Rest Home, New Plymouth on Sunday 14th July 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Audrey. Much loved father and father- in-law of Michelle and James Ferguson (London), Chris (Pirate) Davidson (New Plymouth), and Stef and Nic Gemmill (Bells Beach). Dearly loved grandfather of Nakita, Otis, Stevie, Jemma, Penny, Lexie, Oscar, Madeline, and great grandfather to nine. Much loved skipper, joker, bank manager, golfer, musician, pool shark, and loyal mate to all. A celebration of Murray's life will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Thursday 18th July 2019, at 2:00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2019
