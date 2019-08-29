|
|
|
LITTLEJOHN, Murray (Muzza). Born September 21, 1946. Passed away on August 27, 2019. Much loved father to Michael, Mary-Kath, Bridget, Phillip and Liz. Loved father in law to Brenda, Vanessa, Isaac and Pule. Loving pop to Simone, Celine, Dillon, Shardae, Amber, Arlen, Lilly, Shaylene, Jenna and Chelsey. Great Pop to Reily, Avery and Beau. A service for Murray will be held at 2pm Saturday August 31, at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe. Rest in Peace Muzza.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019