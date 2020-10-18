|
AUBREY, Murray David. 1948 - 2020. It is with sadness we share that on Thursday 15th October Murray passed away following a short illness. Beloved brother, uncle & friend. Murray is laying in state at Fountains funeral home in Papakura. Viewing by appointment Sunday Morning. After your visit, pop across to his home for lite refreshments. Murray will spend his last night at home, from 3:00pm on Sunday at 1/1 Menary Street Papakura. Church Service is at 7:00pm. Funeral is Monday 19th October, Church Service at Manurewa AOG. 174 Mill Road, Alfriston at 11:00am. Burial Service at Papakura South Cemetery, Gatland Road at 1:00pm. Lite refreshments at Fountain Funeral Home at 2:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 18, 2020