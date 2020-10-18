Home

Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Service
Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Church Service
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
Viewing by appointment Sunday Morning
Service
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Church Service at Manurewa AOG
174 Mill Road
Alfriston
View Map
Burial
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Papakura South Cemetery
Gatland Road
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Murray David AUBREY


1948 - 2020
Murray David AUBREY Notice
AUBREY, Murray David. 1948 - 2020. It is with sadness we share that on Thursday 15th October Murray passed away following a short illness. Beloved brother, uncle & friend. Murray is laying in state at Fountains funeral home in Papakura. Viewing by appointment Sunday Morning. After your visit, pop across to his home for lite refreshments. Murray will spend his last night at home, from 3:00pm on Sunday at 1/1 Menary Street Papakura. Church Service is at 7:00pm. Funeral is Monday 19th October, Church Service at Manurewa AOG. 174 Mill Road, Alfriston at 11:00am. Burial Service at Papakura South Cemetery, Gatland Road at 1:00pm. Lite refreshments at Fountain Funeral Home at 2:00pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 18, 2020
