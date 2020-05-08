Home

Morrison Funeral Home
220 Universal Drive
Henderson, Auckland 0610
(9) 836 0029
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Murray Conroy (Mauzza) YOUNG


1948 - 2020
Murray Conroy (Mauzza) YOUNG Notice
YOUNG, Murray Conroy (Muzza). Born 1st June 1948. Sadly passed away on the 6th May 2020 after a long battle. Treasured husband to Wendy, a wonderful father to Kirstin and Conroy and Father-In- Law to Rowan and a beloved grandfather to Tayla, Asha, Armoury and Hunter. A friend to many, you will be dearly missed by us all. A private cremation has been held, and a Celebration will be held at a later date. They said "Write the longest sentence you know". I wrote "A life without you".



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2020
