Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Murray Colin LINNELL

Murray Colin LINNELL Notice
LINNELL, Murray Colin. Passed away suddenly on 11 April 2020. Loved father of Nicole and Stephanie; son of Carol and the late Trevor; brother and brother-in-law of Karen and Greg, Brent and Kathy; uncle of Melissa, Bradley, Dana, Emily, Amelia and Ben. Former husband of Maria. He is sadly missed. A memorial service to celebrate Murray's life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 5 June at 2.30pm. Due to the current Level 2 restrictions, attendance numbers are limited. Please contact the family on 02102549767 before midday Wednesday 3 June to register your interest in attending.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2020
