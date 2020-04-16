|
|
|
LINNELL, Murray Colin. Passed away suddenly on 11 April 2020. Loved father of Nicole and Stephanie; son of Carol and the late Trevor; brother and brother-in-law of Karen and Greg, Brent and Kathy; uncle of Melissa, Bradley, Dana, Emily, Amelia and Ben. Former husband of Maria. He will be sadly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. All communications to the Linnell family, c/- Dil's Funeral Services, PO Box 302 425, North Harbour, Auckland 0751.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020