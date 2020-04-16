Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Murray LINNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murray Colin LINNELL

Add a Memory
Murray Colin LINNELL Notice
LINNELL, Murray Colin. Passed away suddenly on 11 April 2020. Loved father of Nicole and Stephanie; son of Carol and the late Trevor; brother and brother-in-law of Karen and Greg, Brent and Kathy; uncle of Melissa, Bradley, Dana, Emily, Amelia and Ben. Former husband of Maria. He will be sadly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. All communications to the Linnell family, c/- Dil's Funeral Services, PO Box 302 425, North Harbour, Auckland 0751.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Murray's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -