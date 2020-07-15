Home

Murray Clayton NEALE


1943 - 2020
Murray Clayton NEALE Notice
NEALE, Murray Clayton. 14 May 1943 - 13 July 2020. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Waiuku. Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Margaret. Much loved Dad of Debbie and Scott, and Caryn. Adored Poppa of Jessica and Jordan, Tegan, Allanah and Ella. A patient sufferer at rest. Peace at last. So dearly loved, so sadly missed. Special thanks to the staff at Haematology, Middlemore Hospital and Franklin Memorial Hospital for their care of Murray. Funeral details to follow.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020
