Murray Clarke (MBE, BDS) LOUDON

Murray Clarke (MBE, BDS) LOUDON In Memoriam
LOUDON, Murray Clarke (MBE, BDS). Passed away one year ago today. Remembered with love by Yvonne and family. "He has achieved success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much; who has gained the respect of intelligent men and the love of little children; who has filled his niche and accomplished his task; who has left the world better than he found it, whether by an improved poppy, a perfect poem, or a rescued soul; who has never lacked appreciation of earth's beauty or failed to express it; who has always looked for the best in others and given the best he had; whose life was an inspiration; whose memory a benediction." (Bessie Stanley)
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
