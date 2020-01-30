|
LOUDON, Murray Clarke (MBE, BDS). Passed away one year ago today. Remembered with love by Yvonne and family. "He has achieved success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much; who has gained the respect of intelligent men and the love of little children; who has filled his niche and accomplished his task; who has left the world better than he found it, whether by an improved poppy, a perfect poem, or a rescued soul; who has never lacked appreciation of earth's beauty or failed to express it; who has always looked for the best in others and given the best he had; whose life was an inspiration; whose memory a benediction." (Bessie Stanley)
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 30, 2020