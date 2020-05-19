|
PRATT, Murray Carlyle. Peacefully at Waikato Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday May 16th 2020. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy for 59 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Neil and Sally, Brent and Louise, Leanne and Mike and the late Brian. Adored Poppa of Michael, Jessica, Amanda, Renee, Baylie, Adam, Ellen, Hannah, Sarah and Nathan. Great Poppa to Avery, Max, Jackson and Spencer. Will be sadly missed by family and friends. A private family service of Murray's life will be celebrated on Wednesday May 20th. All communications to Pratt Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. The service will be available on video link. If you would like to pass on your condolences to the family and wish to view a recording of the service please email; [email protected] VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 19, 2020