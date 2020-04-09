Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Murray COLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murray Anderson COLE

Add a Memory
Murray Anderson COLE Notice
COLE, Murray Anderson. Cole, Murray Anderson Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on 7 April 2020. Loving husband of Dawn. Devoted father of Paul, David, the late Gillian; and daughter-in-law Lorna. Beloved grandfather of Joseph Fauena Thomas Cole, Christopher Murray Lemauo Samoa Cole and great-grandfather of BellaSina Nania Cole, Kylani Leilua Cole and Samuelu David Cole. May he Rest in Peace. A private cremation has been held. A Public Requiem Mass to be celebrated at a later date. Grateful thanks to Murray's neighbours, the parishioners of St Thomas More Church and the staff of Tauranga Hospital. Communications to the Cole family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Murray's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -