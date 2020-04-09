|
COLE, Murray Anderson. Cole, Murray Anderson Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on 7 April 2020. Loving husband of Dawn. Devoted father of Paul, David, the late Gillian; and daughter-in-law Lorna. Beloved grandfather of Joseph Fauena Thomas Cole, Christopher Murray Lemauo Samoa Cole and great-grandfather of BellaSina Nania Cole, Kylani Leilua Cole and Samuelu David Cole. May he Rest in Peace. A private cremation has been held. A Public Requiem Mass to be celebrated at a later date. Grateful thanks to Murray's neighbours, the parishioners of St Thomas More Church and the staff of Tauranga Hospital. Communications to the Cole family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2020