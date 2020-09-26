Home

Murray Allan Stanley (Muzza) EWANS

Murray Allan Stanley (Muzza) EWANS Notice
EWANS, Murray Allan Stanley (Muzza). Died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday 22nd September 2020 while on holiday with his soulmate Lou, aged 73. Much loved father of four, grandfather of eight, and brother of four, we will all miss you heaps. He was a below average fisherman but a first class grandparent. A private service will be held Monday 28th September in Auckland with family and close friends. For any messages of support please email [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020
